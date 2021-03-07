Free Fire Open: Grand Finals teams, date, and prize pool distribution revealed

The Grand Finals of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 is scheduled for the 12th and 13th of March. Qualcomm Technologies is one of the leading mobile chip manufacturers in the world. Their Snapdragon processors are designed for high performance with low power consumption.

To boost gaming in the country, Qualcomm announced a Snapdragon Conquest with a massive prize pool.

The top 12 qualified teams from the league stage will battle over 12 matches, with six matches being played daily. The team with the highest cumulative score will be declared the Free Fire Open Champions 2020. The tournament will be broadcasted on Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Youtube Channel starting at 5 p.m. IST.

After the in-game qualifiers, the top 648 teams qualified for the playoffs, out of which only 18 teams qualified for the League Stages, where six invited teams joined them.

In the league stages, twenty-four teams were seeded into four groups of six teams. Each battled it out for 48 matches over a span of four weeks. 4 Unknown secured pole position, followed by Galaxy Racers. Fan-favorite Total Gaming Esports secured fifth place in the finals.

Qualified teams to the Free Fire Open 2020 Finals:-

1. 4 Unknown

2. Galaxy Racer

3. Sixth Sence

4. Hex Esports

5. Total Gaming Esports

6. Team Elite

7. Team Chaos

8. Life Hackers

9. Raven Esports

10. Team Mayhem

11. The 4 AM

12. Blood Bashers

Prize Pool Distribution for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

1st Place (Winner) - ₹20,00,000

2nd Place (Runners-up) - ₹8,00,000

3rd Place - ₹5,00,000

4th Place - ₹4,00,000

5th Place - ₹3,00,000

6th Place - ₹2,00,000

7th Place - ₹1,50,000

8th Place- ₹1,00,000

9th and 10th Place- ₹75,000

11th and 12th Place- ₹50,000

The team with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - ₹1,00,000

The individual with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - ₹50,000

The Most Valuable Player Award (Fan vote) - ₹50,000

The Most Popular Team Award (Fan vote) - ₹1,00,000