Free Fire country of origin: Is Free Fire a Chinese game?

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on mobile platforms. The game sees 50 players parachuting onto an island and fighting till the last player is left standing. Users have to scavenge for weapons, armour, and ammunition.

The game has garnered enormous numbers and enjoys a humongous players count. It also surpassed the milestone of 100 million peak daily active users recently.

Free Fire has more than 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, underlining its popularity among the masses. The game's developers, Garena, introduce newer features with every update, which has kept the existing users glued to the game and has also led to an influx of new players.

A few hours ago, the Government of India banned 118 apps of Chinese origin. This move left a significant part of Free Fire's fan base wondering about the origin of their beloved battle royale game. In this article, we discuss which country this title is from.

Free Fire origin: Which country made Free Fire

It is very straightforward; a Vietnamese Studio — 111dot Studio — has developed this popular battle royale game. Garena publishes it; for those who aren't aware, Garena is a Singapore-based company that is traded in the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) as Sea Limited.

Forrest Li founded Garena under the parent company Sea Limited, which was named 'Garena' earlier.

The game was initially released on 30th September 2017. The grand third-anniversary celebrations of this quick-paced battle royale game have just ended.

However, it is essential to note that, according to Wikipedia, Tencent Games (Chinese video gaming company) was the primary stakeholder in the company before the IPO in October 2017.

Hence, the game is developed by a Vietnamese studio and published by a Singapore-based company. However, Tencent still has a considerable stake in the company.