Free Fire redeem code for today (11th June): How to redeem free rewards

Free Fire players frequently look for ways to obtain in-game items at no cost. This is because they cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds, the currency normally used to purchase items in the battle royale title.

Redeem codes, which are periodically released by Garena, are one of the best ways to get Free Fire items at no cost.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Europe server.

Free Fire redeem code for June 11th, 2021

Free Fire redeem code: PACJJTUA29UU

Rewards: Diamond Royale Voucher

Disclaimer: This redeem code is working now, but it may expire soon. Therefore, players must use it to claim the reward as soon as possible.

It is important to note that this Free Fire redeem code is only valid for players on the Europe server. If players from other servers try to use the redeem code, they will encounter an error stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must visit Free Fire’s dedicated website for reward redemption. This link will redirect them to the website.

Step 2: If players want to use redeem codes to claim rewards on the website, they are required to sign in using the platform that is linked to their Free Fire ID.

Note: Players who have guest IDs will not be able to claim rewards on the website. They should, therefore, link their account to one of the available platforms (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID).

Step 3: After logging in, players can enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: A pop-up message will appear on the screen confirming the successful redemption. Players can then click on the OK button.

Step 5: Once the redemption has been completed successfully, the items will be credited to the player's Free Fire account in less than 24 hours.

