Free Fire redeem code for today (18th September 2020)

A Free Fire redeem code has 12 characters, which consists of both alphabets and numbers. These codes are usually released by Garena, on their social media handles or during the live stream of an event. Since not every player can afford to spend diamonds (and hence actualy money to purhcase these diamonds) to get exclusive in-game items, these codes are one of the best ways to obtain such items for free.

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 League Stage is underway, and as part of the rewards for the concurrent viewership, a new redeem code has been released.

Free Fire redeem code for 18th September 2020

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 is underway (Image Credits: Free Fire Esports India / Instagram)

Redeem code: FFIC9PG5J5YZ

It is essential to note that the you will not be able to use the code after the deadline on 18th September (11:59 pm). After this, you will receive an error message stating that the code has expired, and can't be used any further.

How to use the redeem code in Garena Free Fire?

Using the redeem code is pretty straightforward; just follow the steps given below:

Step 1: You have to visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can also click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using VK or Facebook.

(Note: Those with a guest account will not be able to apply these redeem codes. Hence, you must bind your account with Facebook or VK)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code, and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: After the code is successfully redeemed, you will be able to claim the rewards from the vault tab, and any in-game currency will be directly credited to your Free Fire account.

Also read: Free Fire redeem code generators are fake, and illegal codes will not work in-game