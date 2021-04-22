Free Fire redeem code for today (22nd April): Free Chrono box, Wolfrahh character, 1000 Universal Fragments, and more

Free Fire redeem codes give players a chance to obtain exclusive in-game items that can otherwise only be acquired by spending diamonds.

Garena often releases redeem codes on their official live streams and social media handles.

The latest Free Fire redeem code will provide players with Chrono Box, Wolfrahh characters, universal fragments, and more.

Free Fire redeem code for today (22nd April)

The rewards for the latest redeem code

Redeem code: PCNF5CQBAJLK

Rewards: 3x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh character, 1000 Universal Fragment, Summon Airdrop Playcard (30d), Double EXP Card.

Note: This redeem code can only be used by players in the Europe server. When users from other regions try to use the redeem code, they will face an error message which states, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

There is no way to get around this error. All players can do is wait for the release of redeem codes for their server.

How to obtain free rewards using redeem codes

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in the Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: First, players have to access Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site. They can use this link to do so.

Users have to log in with any of the preferred methods

Step 2: Players should then log in to their Free Fire account via Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

It is crucial to note that guest users cannot redeem any rewards. If they want to use the redeem code, they should consider linking their Free Fire account with any of the platforms listed above.

Step 3: Next, players have to enter the redeem code in the text field.

Step 4: They should press the confirm button. Once the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to them within 24 hours.

These rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section. All currency-based rewards will be credited directly to the player's account.

Players must quickly use the redeem code since it only works for a limited time period. Once it expires, players will no longer be able to use the code. They will instead encounter an error stating that the code is invalid or already redeemed.

