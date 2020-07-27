Free Fire Redeem code (July 26, 2020): Free emote, gloo wall skin and gun crate by Garena

Free Fire as a game has seveal aesthetic aspects such as skins, costumes, bundles, and more for the casual and professional players alike. The mesmerizing items are what the players desire, but most of the items require diamonds, which is the in-game currency of the game. Redeem codes are one of the ways by which the players get a shot at obtaining several of such items for free.

What is Redeem Code in Garena Free Fire

Redeem Codes are 12 digit alphanumeric codes, which have to be used via the redemption center. The codes are usually given out by Garena Free Fire during official streams.

Free Fire Redeem code: Free emote, gloo wall skin and gun crate

Concurrent watching rewards

During the Free Fire Brawler Bash event, if the concurrent viewer count crossed 15000, 30000 and 50000 respectively, Garena promised to reward the viewers with several items for crossing the incredible feats.

The stream crossed all the three concurrent viewership targets, and a redeem code was released, providing the players a Gun Crate, Gloo Wall skin, and Dab Emote during the stream.

Here is the redeem code which the players can use to get all the three items: FFBB CVQZ 4MWA

How to use the redeem code in Free Fire'

Free Fire redemption center

The players have to follow the steps mentioned below to use the redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the official redemption center; click here to visit it.

Step 2: Login your Free Fire account. The players must note that using the guest accounts; they wouldn’t be able to use the codes. Players have to bind the accounts with Facebook or VK for using the codes.

Step 3: Type the code and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: The reward will be sent to the players via the vault tab in some time.