Free Fire redeem code for today (June 20th): Another redeem code for Crystal Soul backpack and Ford bobblehead

Redeem codes for Free Fire usually provide various rewards, ranging from basic vouchers to exclusive skins, such as guns and backpacks. Using them, players can easily get a variety of items for free that would otherwise cost diamonds.

Nevertheless, all codes are subject to specific usage restrictions. For example, they can only be used for a limited period of time and can also only be used on a specific server.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indonesia server.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 20th)

Crystal Soul Backpack is the exclusive rewards

Redeem code: FFESPORTSF2A

Rewards: Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead

Users are required to claim the rewards as soon as possible.

Note: The usage of this redeem code is restricted to players from the Indonesia server. The following error message will be displayed to those users trying to use the rewards using the redeem code from any other region, “Failed to redeem. This redeem code cannot be used in their region.”

The steps to obtain the exclusive Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead have been provided below:

Step 1: The first step requires the user to visit the game’s website to use the Free Fire redeem code.

Players need to sign in to obtain the rewards

Step 2: Once they have are on the website, they must sign in through one of the platforms associated with their existing Free Fire ID. They can use any one of Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei Id for logging in.

Paste the given code in the text field

Step 3: Next, copy the code provided above and paste it into the text field.

Step 4: Tap on the confirm button and a pop-up will appear along with the name of the rewards. Press ok.

Suppose an error message is displayed stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it implies that the code that the player is attempting to use has likely expired or has already been used.

Step 5: The rewards are added to the account within a few hours and collected from the mail section.

