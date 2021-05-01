Free Fire redeem code for today (May 1st): How to get a free Chrono box

Garena barely disappoints Free Fire players when it comes to providing in-game items for free. The developers regularly add interesting events that not only keep users engaged but offer various items for free. The developers also release redeem codes, providing players with a shot at obtaining exclusive rewards at no cost.

The latter is often considered slightly more accessible as it requires less effort but only works for a limited duration. Therefore, players must use these codes very quickly.

This article provides users with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 1st)

2x Chrono Box

Redeem code: KNRZ89SXFG9S

Note: Players in the Europe server can only use the code provided above. Hence users from other than the specified region cannot use it to obtain the items. They will run into the following error when trying to do the same, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

The procedure for obtaining rewards using the Free Fire redeem codes is given below:

Step 1: Players are required to visit the rewards redemption website using this link.

Step 2: Next, they must log in to their account on the website using any preferred platform. The list includes Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Players will not be able to redeem their rewards using guest accounts, and therefore will have to link their Free Fire IDs with one of the given methods to use codes.

Step 3: Once they have logged in, they must enter the code provided above and press the claim button.

Users can tap Ok

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, and users can press ok. Rewards will be sent to players’ accounts in under 24 hours of the successful redemption. These can be claimed via the mail section.

If an error is displayed when trying to use the code, it has probably expired and cannot be used any further to acquire items.