Free Fire redeem code: What was the forbidden error on the redemption of Robo pet?

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 (FFIC) concluded yesterday, which saw Total Gaming Esports emerged victorious. This event saw the developers set three viewership milestones for the finale.

All of these were crossed, and as promised, the redeem codes for Mechanical Wings, Wiggle Walk Emote, and Robo Pet were released at the end of the live stream.

But players encountered a ‘forbidden error’ when trying to log onto the redemption center of Garena Free Fire. In this article, we discuss what this forbidden error is.

Also read: Total Gaming crowned Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall champions

The forbidden error while redeeming Robo pet in Free Fire

Most players that were trying to use the redeem code were facing this error. This was likely caused due to a server overload, as thousands of players tried to redeem these rewards simultaneously. This sparked a massive outrage in the community, as none of them could procure the promised viewership rewards.

Free Fire Esports India, as a compromise, then increased the expiry time for this code and posted the following message on its social media handles:

"Dear Survivors! You will now be able to redeem the code FFIC-33NT-EUKA. The revised expiry has been extended to 6 am IST, 19th October. Thank You!"

Free Fire Esports India's Instagram story

Advertisement

Hence, players were able to redeem the code until 6 AM today. But now that the code has expired, gamers cannot obtain the rewards mentioned above using it anymore.

Free Fire India Championship recap

The FFIC was a grand success, and as mentioned earlier, Total Gaming came out on top with 173 total points. Team CRX Elite finished second with 149 points, while the third position in the tournament was secured by Stalwart Esports, as it ended up with 122 points.

Players can check out the FFIC Final live stream below:

Also read: Ajjubhai Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details