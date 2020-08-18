Create
Free Fire Redeem Codes for today (18th August 2020)

Free Fire redeem codes for 18th August 2020 (Image Credit: ff.garena.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 18 Aug 2020, 09:28 IST
Feature
Free Fire offers a plethora of cool gun skins, characters, bundles, pets and other items. Most of the exclusive in-game items can be directly purchased from the shop or obtained from the Elite Pass. There are several other ways through which players can get these items, and Redeem Codes are one of them.

Redeem Codes are unique codes made up of 12 characters which consist of capital letters and numbers. These codes can provide players with in-game items if they are redeemed successfully.

Latest Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • SPEHG6DCUVWC
  • SPEHG363Y9GS
  • SPEHGHU54EQH
  • SPEHGS7P5Z2C
  • SPEHG3L56PCH
  • SPEHG9CWH98D
  • SPEHGW2SGRD5
  • SPEHGMVTSNK7
  • SPEHGX35VYUC
  • SPEHGE8LE4RV
  • SPEHGN48V7RW
  • SPEHGX2PY43N
  • SPEHGXA8M77M
  • SPEHGNQEUAS8
  • SPEHG4RFG8XN
  • SPEHGSL3USPW
  • SPEHGYVCRLNJ
  • SPEHGGQ2C4GH
  • SPEHGLGPQE4F
  • SPEHG9K8YGDL
  • SPEHG69NAX99
  • SPEHGNC62DZN
  • SPEHGGY5QGQM
  • SPEHGKBC7CDX
  • SPEHGWRXBUY6
  • SPEHGQHLK347
  • SPEHGDU4CP8J
  • SPEHGNXPRPXS
  • SPEHGXW3F27M
  • SPEHGHGTEUZS
  • SPEHG9RC9GPM
  • SPEHG4TW3U94
  • SPEHGXA732B4
  • SPEHGJ4NLYCD
  • SPEHGHZCHFBM
  • SPEHGGBXJJ3G
  • SPEHGAL2KG2J
  • SPEHGSN2FM9C
  • SPEHG5D84FVC
  • SPEHGE4A4KHP
  • SPEHG4MFX5WZ
  • SPEHG278YUMT
  • SPEHG5YRK89C
  • SPEHG5J6SB4L
  • SPEHGGJP4QXQ
  • SPEHGYUYHBFF
  • SPEHGYRED7HP
  • SPEHGSU92MTR
  • SPEHG5UMJYRT
  • SPEHGCNJ68ZT
  • SPEHGASMZ9NQ
  • SPEHGGZWDCAQ
  • SPEHGUZH5YVA
  • SPEHGA82LJKW
  • SPEHGA2JL2KP
  • SPEHGL3UGNXX
  • SPEHG28JYF5J
  • SPEHGLDSW2VB
  • SPEHGHPYU93X
  • SPEHG268EAPF
  • SPEHG3V7Y2EA
  • SPEHGBDXM96Y
  • SPEHG9BSUYUY
  • SPEHGHKWUSC2
  • SPEHG433HL95
  • SPEHG26AGT9U
  • SPEHGGY2LT5N
  • SPEHG8ZJS4ER
  • SPEHG4FWATVH
  • SPEHGQUSR3E5
  • SPEHGVGKTNVN
  • SPEHGR6WHVQZ
  • SPEHGHVTAVXY
  • SPEHG7U79YAD
  • SPEHGUJC3K42
  • SPEHGHBL5YS8
  • SPEHG3MCUJK7
  • SPEHG3CLJX5Q
  • SPEHGDUZ39RE
  • SPEHG9X2HZ4P
  • SPEHGLNQP7GU
  • SPEHGGKW2D97
  • SPEHGHZZU8KG
  • SPEHGZ6LADWQ
  • SPEHGMKJQKBB
  • SPEHG9KVAVN7
  • SPEHG4VBHLPV
  • SPEHGK6R2YPX
  • SPEHGT3CH56N
  • SPEHGMDUR8BR
  • SPEHG367VXRL
  • SPEHGN26D5LA
  • SPEHGXZ3LJ2E
  • SPEHGLEJBEP7
  • SPEHG595QNXN
  • SPEHGST7WC5K
  • SPEHGX6S3VSF
  • SPEHGANZNZ6D
  • SPEHG7Q9ELVU
  • SPEHGJN388PT

How to use the Redeem Codes in Free Fire

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.

Step 3: Paste the Redeem Code and click the confirm button.

Step 4: Users can collect the rewards via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly be added to the account.

It is essential to note that users with a guest account will not be able to use these redeem codes to get rewards. Instead, they must bind their account with Facebook or VK.

All the codes have a certain usage limit set upon them. If the players receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it means that the code is exhausted and cannot be used further.

Published 18 Aug 2020, 09:28 IST
Garena Free Fire
