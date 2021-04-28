Free Fire redeem codes: Full list of special redeem codes released in April 2021

Free Fire provides a wide array of mesmerizing and enticing items, and often they can be purchased by spending diamonds. The temptation to acquire them is tough to resist but purchasing the currency isn't an option for everyone.

Therefore, they look for alternative means for getting their hands on exclusive items, two of the popular ones being events and redeem codes.

The latter was a regular release by Garena, offering users the opportunity to obtain rewards for free.

Full list of Free Fire redeem codes released in April 2021

Here are the redeem codes released in April 2021

The following is the list of Free Fire redeem codes that Garena released in April 2021:

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

FF65HAZ8KG8H

REYJC692CEWL

3SAG9JQBJWYS

G3MKNDD24G9D

RRF6WMKMDPJV

6XMNG242VMKV

PCNF5CQBAJLK

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

HP5DXHQANLB5

H28UZG5ATK2R

ED22KT2GRQDY

Note: All these codes are region-specific and are meant to be used by players in a given server only. Moreover, these codes have a specific validity.

Once this threshold has been surpassed, it cannot be used by the players to obtain the rewards. The following error will be displayed” “Failed to redeem. The code has expired or redeemed.”

How to get rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the steps provided below to obtain the rewards via the Free Fire redeem code:

Login via any available means

Step 1: These redeem codes are only meant to be used from Free Fire’s rewards redemption site. They can visit the website using the link provided below.

Website: Click here

Note: Players with a guest cannot redeem rewards using these codes. Subsequently, they will have to bind their IDs to any one of the available platforms.

Step 2: Users need to log in to their Free Fire account via any of the following: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 3: Then, they are required to enter the code in the text field provided above. After this, they should tap on the ‘confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure.

Tap on the OK button

Step 4: The rewards will be sent to the respective accounts after successful redemption. These items can be obtained from the mail section, while the currency rewards will be added directly.