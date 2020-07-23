Free Fire Redeem Codes in July 2020: All the codes so far

Garena Free Fire offers its players a wide variety of skins, costumes bundles and characters. The exclusive items can usually be obtained from the in-game shop by spending diamonds, which is the currency of Free Fire.

However, players who cannot afford to spend diamonds often look for alternative ways to either get diamonds or obtain the in-game items for free. One of the best ways to get these items for free is by using Redeem Codes.

What are Redeem Codes in Free Fire?

Redeem Codes are 12-digit alpha-numeric codes which provide players with an excellent opportunity to get exclusive skins and other free items in Free Fire.

Free Fire Redeem Codes in July 2020

FF4MPCSBF7RB

FF4MD4YW8RQR

FFIM29CB5BF7

FF3WPC5BF7RB

FFIG8CP9LSF3

PHFGQ163PQAZ

PEFFIG45TY04

AP9INCSE812L

BOOYA7QXMPUI

FFESP0RTS4AR

FFIGM89MM9CR

FFSL9SP3MMC8

How to use the redeem code in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use the Redeem Codes in Free Fire.

Step 1: Visit the official redemption center on the Garena Free Fire website. You can click this link to visit it.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account. Players with a guest account will not be able to use the Redeem Codes. Players are required to bind their accounts with Facebook or VK to use the Redeem Codes.

Step 3: Paste the Redeem Code and click confirm.

Step 4: Players can collect the reward via the vault tab located in the in-game lobby. Any currency will be directly added to the account.

Errors Associated with Redeem Codes

Redeem Codes usually have a specific limit placed on them. If a player receives an error message stating that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it means that the code has expired. The player will then have to wait for the next set of codes.