Free Fire redeem codes in August 2020: Free gun skins and outfits

Garena offers a wide variety of gun skins, outfits and characters to Free Fire players, which can either be obtained by spending diamonds or participating in various events. Yet, there are several methods in the game through which players can avail free cosmetic items, including using redeem codes, which is the most prominent alternative.

In one of the previous updates, Garena introduced the system of redeem codes in Free Fire, which players can redeem for items on the game's official website. If the code is valid, players can obtain a bunch of free rewards in the game without putting in much effort.

Most recently, Garena released a few unique codes which can be used at their official redeem centre to win items like outfits, gun skins and more.

Here's the list of unique codes, along with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them, in the game.

Free Fire redeem codes in August 2020

SPEHG6LLU4G5

SPEHGM2HCH94

SPEHGZQH27A7

SPEHG8XD458S

SPEHGR6VFSCD

SPEHG8D5H82C

SPEHGDYX7J5J

SPEHGV2PM4DZ

SPEHGZME7ZX4

SPEHG6EV4AX7

How to use a redeem code in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use these codes.

Step 1: Visit the official redemption centre on the Garena Free Fire website. Click this link to visit it.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account. Players with a guest account will not be able to use redeem codes. They are required to bind their accounts with Facebook or VK to use these codes.

Step 3: Paste the code and click confirm.

Step 4: Players can collect the reward via the vault tab located in the in Free Fire lobby. Any currency will be directly added to the account.

Errors associated with Free Fire redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes usually have a specific limit placed on them. If a player receives an error message stating that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it means that the code has expired. The player will then have to wait for the next set of codes to come out.

