Free Fire redeem codes: List of all codes released for the OB26 version so far (March 2021)

Players can obtain most of the items in Free Fire by spending diamonds, which are the in-game currency. However, they have to spend real money to acquire diamonds, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone.
Fortunately, redeem codes serve as one of the best ways through which players can get in-game items for free. These codes have 12 characters, consisting of both alphabets and numbers.
This article lists out all the redeem codes that have been released for the OB26 version of Free Fire so far.
List of all redeem codes released for the Free Fire OB26 version so far (March 2021)
- FFBCLQ6S7W25
- ZH6CDBXFDSPN
- FFESPORTS3MU
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- 3CYSQQ95YTWK
- GZ3SLYFGTD8X
- LL7VDMX363YK
- FF6M1L8SQAUY
- 8G2YJS3TWKUB
- FFTILM659NZB
- 5G9GCY97UUD4
- QUZ5MJPPY92E
- 7ZG488RUDDWV
- UGAXG6SWLZSK
- 5UNZ5A94DCTZ
- WTZ3LM8W3SWC
- 487P8ZVGZGEA
- FFBC2T35EPWZ
- V8R9H22KH3JB
- 9GJT66GNDCLN
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ
- FFBCC4QWKLL9
- NVVX4TSQJ38F
- WXWYSJTPBMB5
- TNWDTUV92P22
- 86ZJZPV6HKLV
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- FFBCAC836MAC
- EW529ALDLWWS
- 7LE4KVYCYNLY
- H44BY3RXF8MV
- G8WQQVLMJSBN
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- XFHG6E93SADY
- 67G8VDLFTHUJ
- S7EA7G2UCW94
- 4M2ZVXNLJTHP
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- RXF2EQ8BUHJ7
- HXVDEU6EPW5X
Note: Most of the redeem codes mentioned above are region-specific and can only be used by players on certain servers.
These codes only function for a limited amount of time and cannot be used after they expire. Players will receive the following message when they try to redeem an expired code:
“Failed to redeem. The code has expired or redeemed.”
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire
The redeem codes can be claimed from the official redemption website. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:
Step 1: Players must first visit the official Free Fire redemption site. They can use the link provided below to do so:
Free Fire redemption website: Click here.
Step 2: Next, players have to log in to the website via any of the available methods – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID or Twitter.
It is worth noting that players with a guest account cannot use the redeem codes. They have to bind their accounts with any of the websites/apps mentioned above.
Step 3: Players can then enter the redeem code and tap on the confirm button.
Step 4: After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to players via the in-game mail section within a period of 24 hours. All currencies that are given as rewards will be added directly to their accounts.
