Free Fire redeem codes: List of all codes released for the OB26 version so far (March 2021)

Players can obtain most of the items in Free Fire by spending diamonds, which are the in-game currency. However, they have to spend real money to acquire diamonds, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone.

Fortunately, redeem codes serve as one of the best ways through which players can get in-game items for free. These codes have 12 characters, consisting of both alphabets and numbers.

This article lists out all the redeem codes that have been released for the OB26 version of Free Fire so far.

List of all redeem codes released for the Free Fire OB26 version so far (March 2021)

Redemption website of Free Fire

FFBCLQ6S7W25

ZH6CDBXFDSPN

FFESPORTS3MU

FFICDCTSL5FT

3CYSQQ95YTWK

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

LL7VDMX363YK

FF6M1L8SQAUY

8G2YJS3TWKUB

FFTILM659NZB

5G9GCY97UUD4

QUZ5MJPPY92E

7ZG488RUDDWV

UGAXG6SWLZSK

5UNZ5A94DCTZ

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

487P8ZVGZGEA

FFBC2T35EPWZ

V8R9H22KH3JB

9GJT66GNDCLN

FFBCEGMPC3HZ

FFBCC4QWKLL9

NVVX4TSQJ38F

WXWYSJTPBMB5

TNWDTUV92P22

86ZJZPV6HKLV

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCAC836MAC

EW529ALDLWWS

7LE4KVYCYNLY

H44BY3RXF8MV

G8WQQVLMJSBN

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCLAK9KYGM

XFHG6E93SADY

67G8VDLFTHUJ

S7EA7G2UCW94

4M2ZVXNLJTHP

FFBCT7P7N2P2

RXF2EQ8BUHJ7

HXVDEU6EPW5X

Note: Most of the redeem codes mentioned above are region-specific and can only be used by players on certain servers.

These codes only function for a limited amount of time and cannot be used after they expire. Players will receive the following message when they try to redeem an expired code:

“Failed to redeem. The code has expired or redeemed.”

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

The redeem codes can be claimed from the official redemption website. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official Free Fire redemption site. They can use the link provided below to do so:

Free Fire redemption website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, players have to log in to the website via any of the available methods – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID or Twitter.

It is worth noting that players with a guest account cannot use the redeem codes. They have to bind their accounts with any of the websites/apps mentioned above.

Step 3: Players can then enter the redeem code and tap on the confirm button.

Step 4: After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to players via the in-game mail section within a period of 24 hours. All currencies that are given as rewards will be added directly to their accounts.

