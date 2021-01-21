Free Fire has a wide variety of cosmetic items like costumes, skins and more.

Most of these exclusive items can be purchased by players via diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

However, spending money to obtain these items is not a feasible option for everyone. Hence, players often look for alternative ways to get them for free.

Redeem codes provide players with a perfect opportunity to obtain in-game items for free. These codes consist of 12 characters, including both alphabets and numbers.

This article lists out all the redeem codes that have been released in January 2021 so far.

Free Fire Redeem codes: List of special codes released in January 2021

Only four codes have been released in January 2021 so far. They are as follows:

#1 FF6M1L8SQAUY

#2 8G2YJS3TWKUB

#3 FFTILM659NZB

#4 5G9GCY97UUD4

How to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Official redemption website of Free Fire

Redeem codes in Free Fire can only be redeemed from the official redemption center. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official Free Fire redemption website. Click on this link to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to their Free Fire account using any of the available methods. The methods available are Google, Facebook, Huawei ID or VK.

Note: Users with guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes. They would have to link their Free Fire account with any of the methods mentioned above if they wish to redeem them.

Step 3: Players can then enter the redeem code in the text field and tap on the confirm button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen. Players should then press the OK button.

After successful redemption, players can obtain the respective reward from the mail section in Free Fire. Any in-game currency will directly be credited to the account of the player.

