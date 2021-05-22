Free Fire redeem codes: List of all special codes released in May 2021 so far

Free Fire redeem codes are an excellent way to obtain in-game items at no cost. These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters.

Garena often releases them on its official social media handles and live streams.

Redeem codes can be claimed from Free Fire's official rewards redemption website. However, they have an expiration date and can only be used for a specific period of time.

Here is a list of all the Free Fire redeem codes that were released in May 2021.

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest and Guitar Basher (India) FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments (Indonesia) BPDSDHCXPXWT: 2x Mr Waggor Box (Europe) FFESPORTSJLC: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher (Indonesia) 245QMX2MXSZN: Free character (Middle East) UBJJ2A7G23L6: 1x Chrono Box (Europe) 5KHJ8U3RNP42: 1x Beach Loot Crate (Europe) 8QW6TDX2D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate (Europe) FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate (Europe) FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead (Indonesia) FV385V6HXJ97: Firefighters Loot Crate (Europe) KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Box (Europe)

All the codes provided above can only be used in the specified regions.

How to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the steps given below to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players can click this link to visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

Players must log in to their accounts

Step 2: They should then log in to the website using any of the available platforms (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID).

Note: Players with guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes to claim rewards.

Players must enter the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code and click on the confirm button. When a dialog box appears, they should press the OK button.

After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to the player's account within 24 hours. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.

If an error is displayed during the redemption process, it likely means that the redeem code has expired.

