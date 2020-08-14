Free Fire redeem codes for today (14th August 2020)

Free Fire offers its players a variety of items including captivating gun skins, bundles, characters and pets. Most of the exclusive items can be purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds – which is one of the currencies in the battle royale sensation.
While these items are highly coveted by players, many users cannot afford to buy them because the diamonds used to obtain them are expensive. As a result, these players are always looking for alternative ways to get these items.
Redeem Codes serve as one of the few ways through which players can get items in Free Fire. These codes have 12 characters and consist of capital letters as well as numbers.
Latest Free Fire redeem codes
- SPEHGF8JDLUP
- SPEHG5JFHC2Q
- SPEHGNYJQ3H8
- SPEHG78K2DBX
- SPEHGC3MZR9L
- SPEHGG2RZ4U3
- SPEHGGNMT6G8
- SPEHGSLGAK27
- SPEHGAHAWD8Z
- SPEHG6NGUGSE
- SPEHGNJVK2YD
- SPEHGBDTNMH8
- SPEHG3C7UAE4
- SPEHGS86KQJ8
- SPEHG6VHF32N
- SPEHGQD7NQDX
- SPEHGZTC92PA
- SPEHG6X3453L
- SPEHGFXH9TY7
- SPEHGWDFSXNX
- SPEHGMAUGMGR
- SPEHGCJSXQAD
- SPEHGGRUZMPR
- SPEHG2LCQJJE
- SPEHGGNUNW3C
- SPEHGK6DT7Q3
- SPEHG28J839D
- SPEHGEXPHPWB
- SPEHGE7SSHK3
- SPEHG26XGAWJ
- SPEHGRC8JMDP
- SPEHGUVU9TA2
- SPEHGJXMVRC2
- SPEHGX3NKWKE
- SPEHGU4R9LPR
- SPEHGTM3BBDR
- SPEHGDS92QUE
- SPEHGY65J94L
- SPEHGMXWWRCA
- SPEHG2VVRV75
- SPEHG5MMM9J3
- SPEHG794Y8M3
- SPEHGW52XN5M
- SPEHGTR46X9A
- SPEHGADU2Q6H
- SPEHG8WSUEQQ
- SPEHGZVUVC96
- SPEHGUYAKXXE
- SPEHGZY89H3P
- SPEHGS852433
- SPEHGJCNP2KG
- SPEHG3PR8HML
- SPEHGKUQ3YEG
- SPEHGCPY4R6X
- SPEHGNAP95GG
- SPEHGWTX6H6N
- SPEHGJ353P83
- SPEHGFGNV4QJ
- SPEHGWFWFZEP
- SPEHG5NZGUFR
How to use the Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire
You can follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire.
Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center on the official Garena Free Fire website.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.
Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to use these codes. They must bind their accounts with Facebook or VK.
Step 3: Paste the redeem code and click confirm.
Step 4: You can collect the reward via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly go to the account.
Errors associated with Redeem Codes
Redeem codes usually have a usage limit set upon them, which means you would have to be quick to use them. If you get an error message stating that the code is invalid or has already been redeemed, it means that the code has expired. The only thing left for you to do in this case is to wait for the next set of codes to arrive.Published 14 Aug 2020, 10:12 IST