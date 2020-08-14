Free Fire redeem codes for today (14th August 2020)

Free Fire offers its players a variety of items including captivating gun skins, bundles, characters and pets. Most of the exclusive items can be purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds – which is one of the currencies in the battle royale sensation.

While these items are highly coveted by players, many users cannot afford to buy them because the diamonds used to obtain them are expensive. As a result, these players are always looking for alternative ways to get these items.

Redeem Codes serve as one of the few ways through which players can get items in Free Fire. These codes have 12 characters and consist of capital letters as well as numbers.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes

SPEHGF8JDLUP

SPEHG5JFHC2Q

SPEHGNYJQ3H8

SPEHG78K2DBX

SPEHGC3MZR9L

SPEHGG2RZ4U3

SPEHGGNMT6G8

SPEHGSLGAK27

SPEHGAHAWD8Z

SPEHG6NGUGSE

SPEHGNJVK2YD

SPEHGBDTNMH8

SPEHG3C7UAE4

SPEHGS86KQJ8

SPEHG6VHF32N

SPEHGQD7NQDX

SPEHGZTC92PA

SPEHG6X3453L

SPEHGFXH9TY7

SPEHGWDFSXNX

SPEHGMAUGMGR

SPEHGCJSXQAD

SPEHGGRUZMPR

SPEHG2LCQJJE

SPEHGGNUNW3C

SPEHGK6DT7Q3

SPEHG28J839D

SPEHGEXPHPWB

SPEHGE7SSHK3

SPEHG26XGAWJ

SPEHGRC8JMDP

SPEHGUVU9TA2

SPEHGJXMVRC2

SPEHGX3NKWKE

SPEHGU4R9LPR

SPEHGTM3BBDR

SPEHGDS92QUE

SPEHGY65J94L

SPEHGMXWWRCA

SPEHG2VVRV75

SPEHG5MMM9J3

SPEHG794Y8M3

SPEHGW52XN5M

SPEHGTR46X9A

SPEHGADU2Q6H

SPEHG8WSUEQQ

SPEHGZVUVC96

SPEHGUYAKXXE

SPEHGZY89H3P

SPEHGS852433

SPEHGJCNP2KG

SPEHG3PR8HML

SPEHGKUQ3YEG

SPEHGCPY4R6X

SPEHGNAP95GG

SPEHGWTX6H6N

SPEHGJ353P83

SPEHGFGNV4QJ

SPEHGWFWFZEP

SPEHG5NZGUFR

SPEHG2VVRV75 — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 13, 2020

How to use the Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire

You can follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire.

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center on the official Garena Free Fire website.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.

Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to use these codes. They must bind their accounts with Facebook or VK.

Step 3: Paste the redeem code and click confirm.

Step 4: You can collect the reward via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly go to the account.

Errors associated with Redeem Codes

Redeem codes usually have a usage limit set upon them, which means you would have to be quick to use them. If you get an error message stating that the code is invalid or has already been redeemed, it means that the code has expired. The only thing left for you to do in this case is to wait for the next set of codes to arrive.