Free Fire redeem codes for today (15th August 2020)

Free Fire offers the players with various fascinating and attractive skins, character, bundles and other items. These are visually appealing and enchanting, and as a result, users desire to get them at any cost. Most of these items can be directly purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds or can via various events that get added into the game.

Also, the usage of redeem codes is another way to get these items for free. These codes have 12 characters consisting of capital letters and number. Only a limited number of players can use them. So, users have to be quick to use these codes and claim the reward.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes

SPEHG8H38KJ6

SPEHGNNEYDHV

SPEHGE26T3A9

SPEHG25QX4JL

SPEHG7GQ96CU

SPEHGGMYTLEL

SPEHGA5N59US

SPEHGKB2UKND

SPEHG8VD5U87

SPEHGFSAMEUZ

SPEHGSEJHY74

SPEHGPGD3JPH

SPEHG5RVHS5X

SPEHGZNDXYU5

SPEHGFQGTG83

SPEHGMAZPUAX

SPEHGQQBPKB9

SPEHG5LVKX5L

SPEHGFA6FKE7

SPEHGGBVWQWK

SPEHG7XV98W7

SPEHGJVY7XC5

SPEHG962EZ23

SPEHGS8Q9M5G

SPEHGH8X2HNC

SPEHG665SCB5

SPEHG5KCRFM8

SPEHGFW4WFWM

SPEHG3CCR69V

SPEHGW8D2HX9

SPEHGEELGXCS

SPEHG2FN3PDA

SPEHGDDGP4F7

SPEHGU8F2T78

SPEHGPM93GYV

SPEHGF7RT4WB

SPEHGTKZUBXF

SPEHGXU74GYV

SPEHGT8DNLS5

SPEHG5229UY9

SPEHGHAGTC3P

SPEHG27BZ5D2

SPEHG358AKM6

SPEHG38WLCB5

SPEHGSLT5X5E

SPEHGT97WTR6

SPEHG45SDF32

SPEHGB3ZXYGJ

SPEHG5SFW2SD

SPEHGMUDCDNL

SPEHG9DUEH4L

SPEHGMXMWYDD

SPEHGDF9CFY6

SPEHGG9SFKKH

SPEHG2SNLQ6G

SPEHGRXGDV7B

SPEHGHKFYJEK

SPEHGFHCYGYW

SPEHGG7R4KDU

SPEHGSTAGMGR

SPEHG7XV98W7

SPEHGJVY7XC5

SPEHG962EZ23

SPEHGS8Q9M5G

SPEHGH8X2HNC

SPEHG665SCB5

SPEHG5KCRFM8

SPEHGFW4WFWM

SPEHG3CCR69V

SPEHGW8D2HX9

SPEHGEELGXCS

SPEHG2FN3PDA

SPEHGDDGP4F7

SPEHGU8F2T78

SPEHGPM93GYV

SPEHGF7RT4WB

SPEHGTKZUBXF

SPEHGXU74GYV

SPEHGT8DNLS5

SPEHG5229UY9 — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 14, 2020

How to use the redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

The redemption center on the website

Redeem codes are useable via the redemption centre present on the official Garena Free Fire website.

Step 1: Log in to the Free Fire account.

Advertisement

(Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to use these codes. They must, hence, bind their accounts with either Facebook or VK)

Step 2: Paste the redeem code and click confirm.

Step 3: Users can collect the rewards via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly go to the account.

If players get an error that the code is invalid or has already been redeemed, it means that the code is exhausted and cannot be used further.