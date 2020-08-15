Free Fire redeem codes for today (15th August 2020)

Free Fire offers the players with various fascinating and attractive skins, character, bundles and other items. These are visually appealing and enchanting, and as a result, users desire to get them at any cost. Most of these items can be directly purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds or can via various events that get added into the game.
Also, the usage of redeem codes is another way to get these items for free. These codes have 12 characters consisting of capital letters and number. Only a limited number of players can use them. So, users have to be quick to use these codes and claim the reward.
Latest Free Fire redeem codes
- SPEHG8H38KJ6
- SPEHGNNEYDHV
- SPEHGE26T3A9
- SPEHG25QX4JL
- SPEHG7GQ96CU
- SPEHGGMYTLEL
- SPEHGA5N59US
- SPEHGKB2UKND
- SPEHG8VD5U87
- SPEHGFSAMEUZ
- SPEHGSEJHY74
- SPEHGPGD3JPH
- SPEHG5RVHS5X
- SPEHGZNDXYU5
- SPEHGFQGTG83
- SPEHGMAZPUAX
- SPEHGQQBPKB9
- SPEHG5LVKX5L
- SPEHGFA6FKE7
- SPEHGGBVWQWK
- SPEHG7XV98W7
- SPEHGJVY7XC5
- SPEHG962EZ23
- SPEHGS8Q9M5G
- SPEHGH8X2HNC
- SPEHG665SCB5
- SPEHG5KCRFM8
- SPEHGFW4WFWM
- SPEHG3CCR69V
- SPEHGW8D2HX9
- SPEHGEELGXCS
- SPEHG2FN3PDA
- SPEHGDDGP4F7
- SPEHGU8F2T78
- SPEHGPM93GYV
- SPEHGF7RT4WB
- SPEHGTKZUBXF
- SPEHGXU74GYV
- SPEHGT8DNLS5
- SPEHG5229UY9
- SPEHGHAGTC3P
- SPEHG27BZ5D2
- SPEHG358AKM6
- SPEHG38WLCB5
- SPEHGSLT5X5E
- SPEHGT97WTR6
- SPEHG45SDF32
- SPEHGB3ZXYGJ
- SPEHG5SFW2SD
- SPEHGMUDCDNL
- SPEHG9DUEH4L
- SPEHGMXMWYDD
- SPEHGDF9CFY6
- SPEHGG9SFKKH
- SPEHG2SNLQ6G
- SPEHGRXGDV7B
- SPEHGHKFYJEK
- SPEHGFHCYGYW
- SPEHGG7R4KDU
- SPEHGSTAGMGR
How to use the redeem codes in Garena Free Fire
Redeem codes are useable via the redemption centre present on the official Garena Free Fire website.
Step 1: Log in to the Free Fire account.
(Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to use these codes. They must, hence, bind their accounts with either Facebook or VK)
Step 2: Paste the redeem code and click confirm.
Step 3: Users can collect the rewards via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly go to the account.
If players get an error that the code is invalid or has already been redeemed, it means that the code is exhausted and cannot be used further.Published 15 Aug 2020, 10:40 IST