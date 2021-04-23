Free Fire redeem codes for today (23rd April): How to get free pet, FFWC backpack, Bolt parachute, and other rewards

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to acquire attractive in-game items at no cost. Unlike events, they don't involve much effort. The only drawback is that these codes only work for a specific period, which means players have to use them quickly.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (23rd April)

The rewards for the redeem code

Here are the latest Free Fire redeem codes, along with their respective rewards:

U8S47JGJH5MG: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

VNY3MQWNKEGU: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

Note: The redeem codes provided above only work in the Europe Server. Therefore, users from other regions cannot use them. If such players try to use them, they will face an error message at the time of redemption stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

These codes are valid between April 23 and April 29. Once they expire, players will no longer be able to use them to obtain the rewards. Players who try to use an expired redeem code will encounter an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps provided below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: First, players should go to the official rewards redemption site. They can also use the link provided below to do so.

Free Fire rewards redemption site: Click here.

Guest users cannot redeem the rewards

Step 2: Next, players should log in to their Free Fire ID via the platform they have linked to their account.

It is essential to note that guest account holders will not be able to redeem the rewards from the website. Therefore, they should consider linking their account with one of the following platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Players should then paste the redeem code in the text field.

Rewards can be obtained from the mail section

Step 4: They can press the confirm button to redeem the reward.

Once successfully claimed, the items will be sent to the player's account within 24 hours. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.