Free Fire has a wide variety of eye-catching gun skins, attractive bundles and cosmetic items. The temptation to get these items is often difficult to resist for players. Most of them can be purchased directly from the in-game store by spending diamonds.

However, not every player can afford to spend money on buying diamonds in Free Fire. As a result, they often look for ways by which they can get these items for free. One of the best means to get these items for free is to redeem codes.

Redeem codes have 12-digit codes consisting of capital letters and numbers. These codes provide players with exclusive items when they are redeemed successfully.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (25th August 2020)

SPEHGBF4N3R3

SPEHGFQPSXZX

SPEHGF6U2R8Y

SPEHG37JEQ3G

SPEHGXHD8LQ9

SPEHG2BBLH3H

SPEHGUPW34YN

SPEHG9GDEUYE

SPEHG2VPZ9G4

SPEHG25XS47J

SPEHG2GF39U6

SPEHGUE6PPSM

SPEHGYCQUCCL

SPEHG96QV7FM

SPEHGRVZRMUZ

SPEHGTFBU34M

SPEHGREHJ5P8

SPEHGHKMF2Z4

SPEHG9EGVP2S

SPEHGHBWRHLJ

SPEHG8ZF4BYX — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 24, 2020

How to use the redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can also click this link to visit the site.

Log in to your Free Fire account. Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes. So, you must bind your account to Facebook or VK.

Paste the redeem code and click the confirm button.

You can collect the rewards via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any reward which includes in-game currency will be directly credited to your account.

The error associated with redeem codes

All redeem codes have a specific usage limit set upon them. If you get an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that it is completely exhausted and cannot be used further.