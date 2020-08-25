Free Fire has a wide variety of eye-catching gun skins, attractive bundles and cosmetic items. The temptation to get these items is often difficult to resist for players. Most of them can be purchased directly from the in-game store by spending diamonds.
However, not every player can afford to spend money on buying diamonds in Free Fire. As a result, they often look for ways by which they can get these items for free. One of the best means to get these items for free is to redeem codes.
Redeem codes have 12-digit codes consisting of capital letters and numbers. These codes provide players with exclusive items when they are redeemed successfully.
Free Fire redeem codes for today (25th August 2020)
- SPEHGBF4N3R3
- SPEHGFQPSXZX
- SPEHGF6U2R8Y
- SPEHG37JEQ3G
- SPEHGXHD8LQ9
- SPEHG2BBLH3H
- SPEHGUPW34YN
- SPEHG9GDEUYE
- SPEHG2VPZ9G4
- SPEHG25XS47J
- SPEHG2GF39U6
- SPEHGUE6PPSM
- SPEHGYCQUCCL
- SPEHG96QV7FM
- SPEHGRVZRMUZ
- SPEHGTFBU34M
- SPEHGREHJ5P8
- SPEHGHKMF2Z4
- SPEHG9EGVP2S
- SPEHGHBWRHLJ
- SPEHGU6DG5ZZ
- SPEHG58RPLF8
- SPEHG2DMLQGE
- SPEHGAX6ZYWK
- SPEHGLNWFLC2
- SPEHG49LZ34B
- SPEHG87H5A5K
- SPEHGQ7PN3AT
- SPEHGDZCS8GP
- SPEHG7XWXNF7
- SPEHGY9W8JZL
- SPEHGVX7F43D
- SPEHGCQDB74P
- SPEHG9AJ6BU5
- SPEHG66J3GWS
- SPEHGUPJXKZW
- SPEHGY2QNKE9
- SPEHGUWE6ZMJ
- SPEHGP496M3A
- SPEHG8ZF4BYX
How to use the redeem codes in Free Fire
Follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire:
- Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can also click this link to visit the site.
- Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account. Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes. So, you must bind your account to Facebook or VK.
- Step 3: Paste the redeem code and click the confirm button.
- Step 4: You can collect the rewards via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any reward which includes in-game currency will be directly credited to your account.
The error associated with redeem codes
All redeem codes have a specific usage limit set upon them. If you get an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that it is completely exhausted and cannot be used further.Published 25 Aug 2020, 07:50 IST