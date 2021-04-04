Free Fire offers its users a vast assortment of exclusive in-game items, and players are generally required to spend diamonds to acquire them. Redeem codes are one-way users can have a shot at obtaining all such things at no cost.

Developers generally give these codes for completing particular milestones on their social media or live streams. It consists of 12 characters, including both numbers and letters.

To redeem the rewards from the code, players must use the official redemption website of the Garena Free Fire.

This article provides a detailed guide about everything that players need to know about applying the redeem code and obtaining free items.

Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site: Everything to know about applying Free Fire redeem codes

The redemption code has to be used on the official Free Fire rewards redemption site. Users can follow the given steps to use the website to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire redemption site. The link for it has been provided below to the users:

Free Fire redemption site: Click here

They have to log in on the website

Step 2: Log in via any available methods - Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Note: Players who have guest accounts cannot use the redeem code to claim the rewards. They must bind their Free Fire account with any of the means mentioned above.

Step 3: After logging in, players have to enter the redeem code into the text field and tap on the ‘Confirm button.’

Enter the redeem code

Step 4: In case of successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to the players’ Free Fire account. They should be able to collect them via the in-game email section.

Redeem codes are generally time-limited or region-specific. After their expiry, the users will receive the following message:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

It is worth noting that there is no way around this error, and users would have to wait for new codes to be released.

