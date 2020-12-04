Free Fire’s Endless Oblivion Elite Pass invites Survivors to a mysterious world of spirits and portals

Garena’s latest Endless Oblivion Elite Pass (EP) for Free Fire, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, invites Survivors into another world full of mystery.

In this new world, spirits, portals and possessions are a regular occurrence and it’s up to a specialised group of warriors, called spirit defenders, to fight back against these unexpected and relentless threats. Rewards include the Endless White/Black Bundles and Endless Oblivion-themed skins for the M249, backpack, Skyboard and Lootbox.

In the Endless Oblivion EP, Survivors are introduced to two spirit defenders, Ray and Abby, who are enjoying a day off until they receive a call from a dispatcher. The dispatcher informs them of a portal opening in the middle of a high school soccer game.

This attack is unique because not only were spirits possessing the bodies of high school students, but they also kidnapped four teenagers by bringing them through the portal. Two fellow spirit defenders, Lou and Loretta, have been possessed as well. Ray and Abby head down to the high school to help combat the spirits and close the portal.

The Endless Oblivion EP features the Endless Black Bundle and the Endless White Bundle, which represent outfits worn by Ray and Abby, respectively. Additional rewards include the M249-Endless Oblivion skin, the Endless Oblivion Backpack skin, the Endless Oblivion Surfboard skin, and the Endless Oblivion Loot Box skin.

The overall style of the Endless Oblivion EP Bundles is based on the concept of the soul, while chains are used to resonate with the theme. Contemporary wind coats are used to give a unique, otherworldly visual combination, and cloud patterns accentuate the mysteriousness of this other world.

Teaser trailer for Free Fire’s Endless Oblivion Elite Pass

While the world in the Endless Oblivion EP is filled with many unanswered questions, Survivors shouldn’t wonder where they can download Free Fire:

