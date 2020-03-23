Free Fire's Max version likely to be released soon by Garena on Google Playstore

Free Fire Max is expected to release with Free Fire OB21 update

Free Fire's Max version will come with enhanced and updated graphics settings

Free Fire

Garena is constantly pushing out various new updates to Free Fire to make the game better, and the developers are all set to release an enhanced and steady version of Free Fire titled Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store.

In the upcoming update of Free Fire, Garena is likely to introduce an advanced version in which players can experience improved and updated graphics.

In the global version, Free Fire is currently offering graphic options up to Ultra, which can be smoothly run by any mid-range smartphone. It had become pretty evident that resources weren't being utilized to their true potential. After resolving this issue, Garena has decided to introduce a Super Ultra graphic setting in the Max version of Free Fire.

Free Fire Max Lobby

As a result, users who have a high-end smartphone that supports better graphics can now experience the game in a richer vein. Moreover, it has also come to light that the viewing distance is comparatively far better in the Max version than what it was in the standard version of Free Fire.

As per t different sources, the Max version will also feature a new user interface (UI) which includes several new characters, lobby themes, and skins.

Image Credit: Gamer Zone YouTube

As of now, Free Fire Max is under the beta testing phase and reportedly available for only a few testers. Although, some unofficial sources have also claimed that the Free Fire Max application will soon be made available for some Indian influencers.

Later on, Garena will release the upgraded version for everyone in the upcoming OB21 update of Free Fire.