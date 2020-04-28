Free Fire Scrim Wars Season 1 tournament announced with ₹5 lakh prize pool

Free Fire Scrim Wars Season 1

Garena Free Fire has announced a brand new tournament called Free Fire Scrim Wars Season 1. In this event, the top 48 professional Free Fire teams of India will battle it out against each other for a massive prize pool of ₹5,00,000.

The tournament will commence on 28th April 2020. The teaser has been shared by the Free Fire India Official YouTube Channel officially and has been introduced to keep the audience entertained.

FF Scrim Wars In-Game Announcement

Free Fire Scrim Wars Season 1 teaser

Free Fire Scrim Wars Season 1 details

FF Scrim Wars Season 1 is an invitational bi-weekly event that will feature a weekly prize pool of INR 1,00,000. The tournament will go on till 20th May. This was the official statement from Free Fire.

Hi Survivors! 48 top teams have been selected to participate in the Free Fire Scrim Wars and now's the chance for them to battle it to see who is the best squad. Catch the top teams in India as they battle it out in Free Fire Scrim Wars for the lion's share of the monthly prize pool of Rs. 5,00,000!

These 48 teams are divided into three groups (A, B, and C) who will take part in the tourney. It will be an online tournament and will be streamed live on the official Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel starting on 6 PM on the scheduled days:

Recently, Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass Forsaken Creed has been made available to pre-order, and it is completely based on the dragon theme. Pre-ordering the elite pass will unlock some extra exclusive rewards, and will cost 999 Diamonds and the exclusive pre-order reward of the Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass is the Ancient Gloo Wall.

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire Season 24 Elite Pass-How to Pre-Order Forsaken Creed Elite Pass?