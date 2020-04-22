Free Fire Tips and Tricks: Beginner and Pro Tips

Pro tips to ace in Free Fire

Knowing some basic and advanced Free Fire tips and tricks is an essential aspect on the road to becoming a pro in the game. In addition to your gunfights in Free Fire, a solid strategy will keep you significantly ahead of the pack.

Free Fire, with over 500 million downloads on Google Playstore, has been one of the popular trends during the quarantine period, with players around the world trying to push up their ranks.

On that note, we present you with the best beginner and advanced tips to help you become a Free Fire pro, without spending countless hours playing the game.

#1: Never loot in the open

.

Be in a cover or use this technique while looting.

Every Free Fire player needs to be wary of looting in the open. It is effortless for enemies to catch you off guard while you’re busy looting crates.

Therefore, to avoid being an easy target, move the analogue sideways continuously while looting. By using this strategy, it will be impossible for your enemies to aim headshots at you.

#2: Claw control

.

Best thumb setup in Free Fire

Popular video platform, YouTube, has several videos recommending players to shift to claw controls.

However, it is best to use the thumb layout while playing Free Fire, since the game doesn’t have any complicated in-game mechanisms. You can quickly adapt yourself to the controls in Free Fire, unlike PUBG Mobile.

#3: Best aim precision

.

Enable the default aim precision.

If your aim is weak, using the default aim precision, with or without the scope, is recommended.

In turn, you will land more headshots, and the crosshair will automatically move towards your target. The steps of an auto headshot are: crouch, scope, zoom in, crouch and fire.

This feature is somewhat similar to the aim-assist feature in PUBG Mobile.

#4: Settings and sensitivity

.

Best Free Fire settings

The reaction time in Free Fire is entirely dependent on the sensitivity settings. It is, therefore, essential to figure out which sensitivity settings suit your playstyle. Copying someone else’s settings can land you in big trouble.

Adjust your sensitivity settings according to your device. On low-end devices with 2 GB of RAM, keep the sensitivity at the maximum, otherwise play at default sensitivity.

General: 100

Red Dot: 30

2x Scope: 52

4x Scope: 66

AWM Scope: 82.

#5: Never unnecessarily jump-shoot

.

Use the jump-shoot at the right time.

A lot of Free Fire players often overuse Jump-shoot.

To be able to come out on top while using jump-shoot, your jump needs to be well calculated. It is important to note that this fancy move can mess up you aim entirely. Therefore, before using this in ranked mode, go to custom rooms, and practice it until you get it right.

#6: Take fights in shrink zone

.

Take fights even outside the zone.

80% of Free Fire players get nervous when the shrink zone is near, even if it’s the starting one, and immediately disengage from a fight midway.

We suggest you to take fights when you have the advantage, or else retreat at once. Give priority to the zones only in the end circles, which inflict a lot of damage on the players.

#7: Sniping improves your aim

.

Practice sniping.

Another way to get better in Free Fire is to learn to snipe.

A sniper is required to take down opponents from a distance without getting into any up-close encounters where the risk of losing a teammate is high.

A one-shot-one-kill gun is difficult to handle, and requires a lot of practice to master. You should play in a solo mode, take a sniper with suitable attachments, and start practising every day.