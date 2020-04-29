Free Fire tricks: 5 Best looting spots in the Kalahari map

Kalahari Map in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a smartphone game, with over 500 million downloads on the Google Playstore. It has become popular among gamers, mainly because of its similar in-game user interface to PUBG Mobile. Besides, Free Fire has unique features like skins, weapons, characters, pets with various abilities and a variety of in-game outfits.

Kalahari map is one of the standout features in Garena Free Fire, which was added in an update, a few months back. The Kalahari map has five best looting spots that are still unknown to many Free Fire players. Let's take a look at them in detail.

Five Best Looting Places in Kalahari Map

Kalahari is similar to Erangel, where you can see buildings, ports, and roads. Looting places in the Kalahari map are more natural to figure out. Here is the list of five best looting places in Kalahari map.

#1 Stone Ridge

Stone Ridge in Free Fire

Stone Ridge is best known for its loot. It is a beautiful and serene place where you can start with some basic loot. Armors can also be easily spotted near the stairs. Stone Ridge is the most common choice for landing and looting purposes. Once you are done with the loot, you are ready to fight.

#2 Santa Catarina

Santa Catarina in Free Fire

Santa Catarina is one of the places in Free Fire which is known for its scenic view. It is a place where you can hide and you can find an armor upgrading kit also at the location. Santa Catarina can be your first looting place and it is a place that is considered a hot-spot for fights.

#3 The Sub

The Sub in Free Fire

In the Sub, the armor kit is available near the wrecked Submarine. The Submarine is an extremely tricky location to survive. However, it is a right place for players to spot enemies and kill them. You also need to be extra aware of the submarine, which is a dangerous place to run on.

#4 Command Post

Command Post in Free Fire

Command Post is the most popular site for fights. This place is mostly known for the presence of armor kits and heavy weapons loot. The loot is spread across the tents and houses. You can land on this place and kick-start your journey to victory soundly.

#5 Refinery

The refinery in Free Fire

The refinery is an all-encompassing location where you can find loot, armors and plenty of hiding places. There is a high probability of close-combat fights, which makes this place the best site for players who like to play aggressively.