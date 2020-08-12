Free Fire has two in-game currencies– diamonds and coins. Most of the exclusive items can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds. However, players would have to pay out of their pockets to get diamonds, whereas the coins can be obtained in-game.

For many players, the diamonds in Free Fire are too expensive, and buying them can feel a little too self-indulgent. This is why these players often look for alternative ways to get diamonds in the game.

Several videos and websites often mislead players into using third-party applications to get unlimited free diamonds in Free Fire.

In this article, we examine the claims made by such videos and websites to determine the legitimacy of using such unlimited diamond mods or generators.

Free Fire unlimited diamonds with no human verification: Real or fake?

There is no way of getting unlimited diamonds in Garena Free Fire since it is a server-based game, which means the data relating to the currency is likely stored on the server and not on the client. So, the only legitimate way to obtain diamonds in the game is by purchasing them.

Most of the websites that make these claims have no human verification and usually fill the screen with ads. They are, therefore, illegal. The mods that claim to provide players with unlimited diamonds are also illicit and fake.

Some of these websites also ask users to enter their account details. This can lead to the loss of a player's account.

A snippet from the official FAQ (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

According to the Anti-Cheat FAQ present on the official Garena Free Fire website, the use of any third-party application to perform functions that wouldn’t be possible otherwise is considered cheating. Players who are found guilty of using them will be permanently suspended from the game. Garena had even banned close to 90 thousand accounts in May alone.

Conclusion

All such websites and videos which claim to provide players with unlimited diamonds in Free Fire are fake and illegal. The use of third-party tools to get diamonds is unethical and unlawful. There is no such thing as an unlimited diamond generator or mod in Free Fire, with or without human verification.