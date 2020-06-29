Free Fire unlimited health APK: Is it legal?

This article discusses the ramifications of using the unlimited health mod in Free Fire.

Several newer players don't know about the repercussions of using such APKs.

It is illegal to use the Free Fire unlimited health APK (Picture Source: ff.garena.com)

Free Fire is a famous battle royale game for mobiles. The game, like any other battle royale offering, has ruthless competition amongst players who try to beat each other. However, sometimes, players walk on the wrong path, using cheats and hacks. One such wrongful route in Free Fire is the use of the unlimited health APK.

What is an unlimited health APK in Free Fire?

The unlimited health APK is a modified version of the game client that enables players to have boundless health in a match. Many videos claim to provide such a mod version of Fortnite, or even hack tools to do so.

Several new players are unaware of the repercussions of using such APKs. Some of the content creators even claim that this APK works. Even if this mod does work, it is never recommended to use as it is illegal and will lead to a permanent ban.

The FAQ section of the official Free Fire website

It is a bland hack and is hence illegal, with Garena Free Fire having a zero-tolerance policy towards cheaters. They have already made it clear on their website’s FAQ section that the use of any third-party application to gain an unfair advantage over other players in Fortnite will be considered as cheating.

New anti-cheating FAQ posted on the official website.

In the anti-hack FAQ, it is also mentioned that modifying the game files or client, or even using the modified client of the game to play, will be considered as cheating.

Garena will also ban devices used for cheating (Picture Source: ff.garena.com)

The players, once caught, will be handed a permanent ban. The anti-hack FAQ also states that Garena will be banning the devices that are used for cheating. Downloading Fortnite from unauthorised stores might also lead to a ban.

Conclusion

Players are advised to stay away from these types of APKs, as they are illegal. These are not allowed and not recommended, and users should never use them under any circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article in no means promote any hacks or cheats.