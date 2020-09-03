Free Fire update: New Money Heist collaboration event details to be announced tomorrow

Free Fire, which is one of the most prominent games on the mobile platform, celebrated its third anniversary in August. The month was subsequently filled with exciting events that not only kept the players hooked to the game but also attracted new players.

With the end of these celebrations, the game's developers- Garena- have already planned a new set of events as a part of their collaboration with Netflix's Money Heist series. For those who do not know, 'Money Heist' or 'La Casa De Papel' is one of the most popular series on the renowned streaming platform - Netflix.

Free Fire players have all been eagerly waiting for this collaboration ever since it was announced. The developers have further increased the hype by changing the loading screen into a Money Heist-themed one.

The changed loading screen

The teaser for the collaboration was dropped on 29th July.

The wait is, however, almost over. As per a post by Free Fire on their social media handles, the epic collaboration will kick off on 6th September.

Details on the Free Fire x Money heist collaboration event to be announced tomorrow

According to one of the officials, an announcement which will include all the details about the new events will be made tomorrow, i.e., on 4th September.

Leaks and Speculation

Several YouTubers and data miners have made several claims about the upcoming collaboration and have also leaked several cosmetics from the event.

Here are some of the leaks of some of the cosmetic items that might feature after Plan Bermuda commences in Garena Free Fire.

Some of the leaks (Image Credits: bart.ff / Instagram)

New car and backpack skins (Image Credits: bart.ff / Instagram)

Players can check out the Instagram account of data miner @bart.ff to check out more leaks about Garena Free Fire. Click here to visit his profile.

New Gloo Wall skin which expected to be added soon.

It is also expected that new skins will be added to the in-game shop as part of this crossover.

New bundle in the Incubator (Image Credits: Wifi Gaming Dost / YouTube)

New bundle in the Diamond Royale (Image Credits: Wifi Gaming Dost / YouTube)

With all the speculation doing the rounds, all the players can do is stay tuned for the official announcement about the events that will soon be added to the game.