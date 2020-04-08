Free Fire Update: New MP40 Gun added in Free Fire's Incubator Spin

Garena added several new MP40 gun skins in Free Fire.

Newly added MP40 Gun in Free Fire can be obtained through Incubator Spin.

Free Fire

The newly launched skins for MP40 gun in Free Fire has captured the imagination of every Free Fire player. In the recent changes, Garena brought four new skins for the MP40 weapon which is now available in the Free Fire store, and it includes MP40 Flashing Spade, MP40 Eternal Diamond, MP40 Blazing Heart, MP40 Dream Club.

Out of the list, the first two MP40 skins, i.e. MP40 Flashing Spade and MP40 Eternal Diamond, fall under the legendary skin category. Moreover, these two weapon finishes also carry rare abilities when compared to the rest.

Incubator Spin

Outlining the finish of MP40 Flashing Spade, it is featured in a golden colour on its body followed by silver colour on its muzzle. In addition, it also deals with 2x damage and has an extra ability when it comes to long-range battles.

Specifically, the Flashing Spade variant of MP40 has become a sensation among many players since its release. Beside the other three skins, the yellow version has seven Evaluation stones and three blueprints which makes it extraordinary.

In order to obtain these skins, players will have to spin the Incubator which costs around 40 diamonds for a single spin. So now it's the perfect time to grab one for you and boast about your new acquisiton to other Free Fire players.