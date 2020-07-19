Free Fire v1.50.0 APK for Android: Download link

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games, and is published by Garena. The game has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Over the past few years, Free Fire has amassed a considerable player base due to the unique aesthetic it provides. It calls for a fast-paced action with a match lasting only for 10 minutes. Unique features like pets, characters, and events have kept the players engaged to the game, and have also led to the influx of new players.

In Free Fire, 50 players are pitted against each other, and the last one standing gets the Booyah! You can download the game directly from the Google Play Store or use the download links given below. In this article, we explain how you can download Free Fire APK.

Free Fire APK Download v1 50.0

APK file download link: Click here

OBB file download link: Click here

The size of both the files is 42MB and 511MB respectively. Hence, you must make sure that you have enough free storage on your device.

How to install Free Fire

Advertisement

You can follow the steps given below to install the game on your device:

Step 1: Download both the APK and the OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the APK file. You must enable the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option to install the APK.

Step 3: After the installation process is complete, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (make a new folder if no such folder exists).

Step 4: After the files are copied, you can launch the game.

In case you get an error stating, 'there was a problem parsing the package,' you can consider downloading the files again and following the steps mentioned above.