Free Fire v1.52.0 update for Android: APK download link

Garena Free Fire recently released its v1.52.0 update, and it is live in the Google Play Store. You can experience the latest incredible contents from this update, such as the new third anniversary events and free rewards. Moreover, with the release of the v1.52.0 update, the trial character cards are also available, which will help try each character for free in the game.

The size of the v1.52.0 update in Free Fire is around 580 MB for all Android and iOS devices. You can go to the Play Store and update your game, but if you are unable to do so, don't fret. We have prepared a detailed guide to help you download this recent APK file.

Steps to download and install the Garena Free Fire v1.52.0 update APK

Download link for Free Fire v1.52.0: https://bit.ly/2PZtHSr

Download the APK file from the link above. Next, open File Manager on your phone and find the downloaded APK file on your device. Go to Settings>Safety and Privacy>Allow Installation from Unknown Sources to install the application without any hindrance (ignore this step if you already have it enabled). After this, install the application on your device. Download and copy the OBB file and replace it with your current Free Fire file. After completing all these steps, you will be able to play the game with all the new features, without any problems.

NOTE: Some gamers might encounter an error message which reads: There was a problem parsing the package. In this case, consider re-downloading the application (APK) and OBB files again.

The latest Free Fire v1.52.0 brought with it many new features, and the most important anniversary update to the game. On 23rd August, players can claim a free, permanent character in Free Fire, as part of the milestone celebrations.