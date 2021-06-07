Free Fire vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India will be two of the most in-demand mobile battle royale titles in the Indian gaming community in 2021.

Free Fire was the most downloaded BR game in 2020, and with its large number of users, the title is prevalent all across the world.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will release as a regional edition of PUBG Mobile. Developed by Krafton Inc, it aims to fill the gap left by the latter's ban by the Indian government last year.

Both titles can run on 2 GB RAM devices. But this article compares all their aspects to see which one performs better on such phones.

Comparing Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Installation size

Free Fire's installation size is slightly larger than Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is 710 MB on Android devices, which varies a little depending on the device.

After downloading more maps and modes, the total size might reach 1.2 GB.

The lightweight installation function from the original variant, PUBG Mobile, is likely to be included in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It decreases the game's initial download size to between 600 and 700 MB. Then, based on the player's preferences, they can download the remaining resource packs, which can take up to 6 GB of storage.

2) Device requirements

Both games, listed on the Google Play Store, have the same RAM and other system requirements.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to Google Play Store:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Download size: Unknown (Yet to be released)

Free Fire

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-cor

3) Graphics

Free Fire features decent quality and smooth graphics that function without noticeable lag on low-end devices.

The graphics in Battlegrounds Mobile India are likely to be the same as the global edition. Players can also play the game in UHD (Ultra-High Definition) graphics, with very high frame rates.

Verdict: Which will perform better?

As Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to follow the footprints of PUBG Mobile, players can expect the same resource-intensive graphics and gameplay. Hence, BGMI will not be suitable for 2 GB RAM devices and may cause latency with choppy frames.

Free Fire, which offers a lag-free experience to players on low-end devices, will be a better choice for 2 GB RAM Android devices.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's viewpoint. It is up to the person to select one game over another based on the features of their device.

Edited by Ravi Iyer