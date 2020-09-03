Following the ban of PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps by the Indian government, fans of the battle royale genre have been debating about which game to pick up next. Naturally, the two biggest competitors of PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire and COD Mobile, have come under the spotlight.

If you’ve been internally debating which of the two games to select as your alternative to PUBG Mobile, we can help you with five major differences that set Free Fire and COD Mobile apart.

There might not emerge a clear winner, but an in-depth understanding of both Free Fire and COD Mobile can definitely help you decide which of the two would be better suited for you.

Free Fire vs. COD Mobile: 5 major differences

1) Battle royale gameplay

Free Fire Battle Royale (Image credits: GuruGamer)

Both the games differ in the kind of battle royale that they offer to the players. In Free Fire, you have short and fast-paced matches, with only 50 players that play on a map, and each game doesn’t usually last more than 10 minutes.

On the other hand, COD Mobile parachutes 100 players onto their BR map, and thus, their battle royale experience is much more lengthy and immersive, feeling like a long campaign instead of a short game.

2) Number of Game Modes

Some of the many game modes in COD Mobile (Image credits: Android Headlines)

Garena Free Fire was fashioned after popular battle royale titles such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. Thus it tends to focus on only a few types of game modes that are usually BR in nature. On the other hand, COD Mobile is an FPS game first and battle royale second, which means that it has plenty of multiplayer game modes.

COD Mobile has several modes like Frontline, Hardpoint, Domination, and Search and Destroy, as well as others that are introduced in every new season.

3) Number of BR Maps

Bermuda map in Free Fire

Since Free Fire focuses more on the battle royale gameplay, it has a few more maps than COD Mobile, which only has one BR map for players so far. Free Fire does win in this aspect, as it allows for variation in terms of the choices in maps, and includes maps like Kalahari, Bermuda, and Purgatory.

On the other hand, COD Mobile’s single BR map can start to feel a little stale after you play battle royale for more than a few times.

4) Graphics

Graphics comparison (Image credits: GuruGamer)

The graphics of Free Fire and COD Mobile have a stark difference that any player will be quick to notice. Since COD Mobile is a much more massive game, it has more sophisticated and realistic graphics than Free Fire. Each frame and texture of COD looks extremely clean and vibrant.

Free Fire, however, has lower graphics quality and also looks less realistic. It has opted for the more cartoonish vibe in its looks, probably because of its inspiration from Fortnite.

5) Performance

COD Mobile gameplay (Image credits: CrushThePixel)

COD Mobile is equipped with high-quality graphics and lots of game modes. Not only does it take up more space on your mobile device, but is also pretty resource-heavy, which means that you will need a moderate to high-end mobile device with at least 2 to 3 GB of RAM to run COD Mobile without lags or a drop in FPS.

Free Fire, on the other hand, was created for low-end mobile devices and has a pretty smooth FPS on any phone.