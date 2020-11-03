Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Graphics, player count, system requirements & more

The battle royale category has seen vast success in the last few years. Many gaming studios have released very interesting games based on the battle royale mechanism for players to enjoy. The two leading names in this field right now however, are Garena's Free Fire and Activison's COD Mobile.

Players can experience an enjoyable BR experience by playing either of these games on their smartphones. In this article, we discuss which is a better game between Free Fire and COD Mobile, based on graphics, player count, system requirements, and more.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile:

Graphics:

In this section, COD mobile takes a slight lead over Free Fire. Players will find the graphics quality in COD mobile to be quite a bit more realistic than the latter. There are more graphics settings to choose from in COD Mobile, and players will get an improved render of weapons and the environment.

Player Count:

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most played and downloaded battle royale games across the globe. The game has gained more popularity since the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite ban in the Indian region. Free Fire saw over 500 million downloads in February 2020 while COD Mobile recorded just more than 250 million downloads across the leading app stores.

Requirements:

In this segment, Free Fire is a much better game for devices with low-end specifications. The game boasts a relatively small download size, while COD Mobile takes more than 2GB of space. Free Fire requires fewer resources like RAM and GPU on a smartphone, to run smoothly. Players need at least 4GB of RAM, and a stable processor, to run COD Mobile.

Modes and Maps:

Here, COD Mobile is the clear winner, as it offers more maps and modes to its players. COD Mobile has three different modes, which include Battle Royale mode, Multiplayer mode, and Ranked matches. A player can only play Clash Squad and Battle Royale in Free Fire.

Download Free Fire from here.

Download COD Mobile from here.

Final Verdict:

In the battle of Free Fire VS COD Mobile, the overall winner is COD Mobile. Players get better graphics, more modes, and larger maps in the game. Free Fire is best for a player who wants fast-paced matches with fewer players to counter, and want to run the game smoothly on a low-end smartphone.

