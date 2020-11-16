Players all over the world love battle-royale games because of the sheer excitement they offer. Among these titles, Free Fire and the battle-royale mode of Fortnite are two of the most brilliant creations that mobile gamers love to indulge in.

While Free Fire has captured the attention of its players with its gameplay and graphics, Fortnite has charmed them with its cartoonish characters and building mechanics. So, in this article, we will decide which one is better suited to Android devices.

Free Fire vs Fortnite: Which game is better for Android devices?

Free Fire belongs to the battle-royale genre and it follows the traditional rules of such games. Players have to land on the battlefield and scour for supplies and weapons, in an attempt to defeat their enemies and be the last person standing.

The mobile version of Fortnite offers two game modes - Battle Royale and Creative. The Battle Royale mode is similar to Free Fire when it comes to gameplay, while the Creative mode is basically a sandbox style map, which gives players the opportunity to build structures and try out the other elements of the game.

Free Fire characters have their own personality and power, which in turn can aid them during battle. Both the games offer cool skins, but the range of skins available for purchase in Fortnite is undoubtedly much wider.

The scope of gameplay in Fortnite is much bigger than Free Fire, and hence, it takes up a significant amount of space (nearly 2 GB). On the other hand, Free Fire takes up only 618 MB. Free Fire also has low device requirements, whereas Fortnite requires a medium to high-end device to run smoothly.

Conclusion

When it comes to graphics, gameplay and range, Fortnite wins, but when it comes to storage space and device compatibility, Free Fire is superior. At the end of the day, which game you choose comes down to what your requirement is.

Fortnite will offer players a more enjoyable gaming experience with all of it's additional mechanics and superior gunplay. Free Fire however, is advisable to those players who are looking for a lightweight battle-royale experience, which can be enjoyed without straining their device too much.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal views, and what may seem better for one, may not to another.