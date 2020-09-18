PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire are two games that have always been pitted against one another, for as long as both of them have been around. Both the titles have given each other stiff competition when it comes to the battle royale genre, which both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire do utmost justice to, albeit in their own unique ways.

That’s why it was of no surprise to the fans that Free Fire was the one game that saw the most increase in the number of downloads following the ban on PUBG Mobile in India. A lot of PUBG Mobile fans saw Free Fire as the perfect alternative to their favorite battle royale game and switched to Free Fire, at least until PUBG Mobile can find a way back to the gaming scene.

In this article, we once again put the two games against one another and compare the graphics of both of them.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

In terms of popularity, Garena Free Fire is the apparent winner. With over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, the game is far ahead of its competitor, PUBG Mobile, which of course isn’t even available in India anymore. But does popularity mean better graphics? In a simple answer, no.

HD graphics in PUBG (Image credits: Reddit)

When we compare frames from both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, the answer is relatively obvious - PUBG Mobile has far more sophisticated graphics than Free Fire. PUBG Mobile’s graphics have been designed by the Unreal Engine, which is famous for creating stunning PC games, and thus, has extremely clean and realistic textures. Each frame of PUBG Mobile has exceptionally vibrant and smooth textures when compared to Free Fire.

This obviously does not mean that Free Fire does not have good graphics. But when compared with that of PUBG Mobile, the game’s graphics end up looking almost cartoonish. Free Fire uses simpler textures, with minimal detailing or realism.

Ultra graphics in Free Fire (Image credits: Gurugamer)

But due to this diversity in graphics, both the games have different performances as well. Due to the sophisticated graphics of PUBG Mobile, it requires a steady internet connection to run the game as well as an average to a high-end device. The minimum requirements to run PUBG Mobile smoothly are Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2GB of memory.

On the other hand, Free Fire is capable of running smoothly on low-end mobile phones as well, requiring only Android 4.0 Ice Cream or above and 600MB of memory on the phone. Thus, Free Fire has a much better performance in terms of FPS and running lag-free, partly due to its simplistic graphics.

Hence, if we were to look at only the graphics, then PUBG Mobile wins the day, but Free Fire has a much better gameplay performance. Either way, it is Free Fire that has proved to be the most famous battle royale game, at least in India.