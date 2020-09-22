Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have been quite the rivals in the battle royale genre, and both games' massive fan followings will never stop debating which is better. The two have been pitted against each other multiple times, but neither has definitively arisen as the sole winner.

In this article, we pitch Free Fire and PUBG Mobile against each other, yet again, and look at a detailed comparison of the various characters that each game features.

These characters can be adorned by the players as they step into the action-packed arena, and are essential elements of the gameplay.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: How different are the characters?

Free Fire

Image credits: PocketGamerz

Free Fire has an exceptionally remarkable line-up of characters. With over 25 distinctive characters, most unlockable for free, this game allows users to customise their gameplay.

In Free Fire, players begin by using two characters — Adam and Eve, and can progressively unlock better characters as they advance. Each character comes equipped with his/her unique skill that can be upgraded and is pretty handy in combat. Additionally, gamers can select characters with skills that benefit their specific style of fighting.

Of course, some characters are locked behind a paywall — users will have to spend real money to unlock these, but they are definitely worth the bargain.

Lastly, when it comes to pets, which are small animals/companions that players can carry to the field, then Free Fire has plenty of options. Again, each pet has its unique skill, which can be useful in battle.

PUBG Mobile

Image credits: PrinceYT, Youtube

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile sticks to the realistic feel of the game. This title only has a few characters, off which only the default one can be customised as per the player’s desires and needs. They can change the face, skin tone, and hairstyle of the characters, and even control what he/she wears.

These characters in PUBG Mobile can be used in all modes, but their skills can only useable in the Evo mode.

The things that PUBG Mobile is popular for are the incredibly quirky and whimsical skins and outfits that players can either win or buy for their characters. But most of these costumes are paid content, and since they don’t give players any real advantage in-game, they are not considered worth the money spent.

When it comes to pets, PUBG Mobile does not match the kind of choices that Free Fire offers, and only has the falcon to accompany players on the fierce battlefield.