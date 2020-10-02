Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for phones with 2GB RAM

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite have been bitter rivals in the battle royale mobile gaming genre for as long as they have existed. Both games provide an exemplary gaming experience, with action-packed and tight-knit gameplay, albeit in their own distinct styles.

After the ban on PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Fire was the battle royale game that saw the most rise in the number of downloads.

But how do you choose which of the two games is better for you? Both games are mammoths in their own way and the decision can turn out to be a tough one.

In this article, we take a look at the features of both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite, and gauge which one is better for a mobile phone with 2GB RAM.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 2GB RAM?

When it comes to Free Fire, the game has pretty decent features, with fast-paced matches consisting of only 50 players. The battle royale gameplay is pretty much the same as PUBG Mobile Lite, with only slight differences in the maps, weapons, and range of vehicles available for the players’ use.

Image credits: Free Fire World, YT

One of the distinct differences however, are the unique set of characters that Free Fire offers. Each character has a distinct skill that can be useful during combat. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite brings its A-game when it comes to the choice of weapons. PUBG Mobile Lite has a far superior arsenal of weapons than Free Fire does.

Both games can run well on a phone with 2GB RAM, and deciding which game is better for you depends solely on personal preference, and simply deciding which features of a game you value more.

Image credits: TechSpot

Advertisement

For example, if we compare the graphics of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite, the latter ends up winning the round. With the use of the Unreal Engine, the creators of PUBG Mobile Lite have managed to make realistic textures that end up looking much fresher than the comparatively cartoonish graphics of Free Fire. With PUBG Mobile Lite, you can even use HDR graphics, which means that the video quality is absolutely stunning.

However, Free Fire does a tad bit better when it comes to performance. The game shows no trouble with lags or drops in FPS, and provides a seamless gaming experience to it's players.

Ultimately, the choice between Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite is a tough one, and can only be decided by what you choose to give precedence to - better graphics or better performance.

With PUBG Mobile's recent ban, Free Fire currently remains the only option, but in their heydays, there's no denying that PUBG was undoubtedly the frontrunner.