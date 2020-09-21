Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite have emerged as the biggest competitors in the world of mobile gaming. Both the games have been designed while keeping in mind that even players with low-end mobile devices should be able to make full use of a great battle royale experience. And both games have been optimized to give the best performance, free of lags or drops in FPS.

However, there are still a few differences in both the games in terms of gameplay elements as well as graphics and performance. The question of which game you’ll prefer solely depends on what you prioritize, do graphics matter more to you than performance, or do you rate a game on content over anything else?

In this article, we look into the graphics and performance of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite and how the games perform when compared with each other.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has better graphics and performance?

Graphics

Comparison of graphics (Image credits: TechnoGamerz, Youtube)

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have been made keeping in mind the lesser capabilities of low-end mobile phones, and thus, both the games do not have exceptionally clean or sophisticated graphics.

However, when we compare both the games, it is PUBG Mobile Lite, which is equipped with HDR graphics, that ends up winning this round. Despite the smaller size of around 600MB, the game manages to create realistic looking frames and can be compared to the quality of graphics in PUBG Mobile.

Free Fire, on the other hand, has simplistic graphics that can feel a little less impressive when compared with that of PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the game’s almost cartoonish look goes well with the quirky feel of the game’s characters and gameplay. Thus, the graphics of Free Fire suit its gameplay well.

Performance

PUBG Mobile Lite (Image credits: Gurugamer)

When it comes to performance, both the games have been optimized to run on phones with RAMs as less as 1GB or 2GB. So how do we decide which game has better performance?

We can first take a look at the size of both games. While PUBG Mobile Lite takes up about 600MB of space on your phone after download, Free Fire takes 500MB instead. While there’s only a slight difference in size, PUBG Mobile Lite is a marginally heavier game than Free Fire.

Due to the slightly better graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite, users have sometimes experienced unusual heating up of the phone while they play the game on a low-end device, while Free Fire offers a more seamless experience.

Free Fire (Image credits: APKPure.com)

We think that it’s safe to say that both the games have revolutionized the battle royale genre for people who own low-end devices. Both games are also equally good, just in their own ways, and the choice of which game to choose over the other is simply a question of personal preference.