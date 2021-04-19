Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in April 2021?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite constitute two leading contributors in the mobile gaming industry. These titles are known for their capacity to run at low-end specs. As per the industry experts, the most used smartphones across the world are low-end and budget ones.

This article compares, analyzes, and determines which one out of PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire performs better on low-end Android devices in April 2021.

Here are the minimum system requirements of these two titles

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay mechanics

Both titles follow the same battle royale core, where the last man standing emerges as the winner. PUBG Mobile Lite has a more simplistic approach to the battle royale genre and provides a life-like feel to players.

Garena Free Fire, on the other hand, incorporates more exclusive and unique features. It has features like characters and pets, each with abilities, and other dynamic functions. They make the game engaging for the players.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite's graphics are much more detailed and have a more realistic feel than the original variant, PUBG Mobile. The game is entertaining and enjoyable because of the excellent map details and GUI functions.

Free Fire does not have a natural feel to it. It's less detailed and more cartoonish, with vibrant and bright color schemes that appeal to most users.

Conclusion: Which among Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite is better?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite can run smoothly on low-end devices since they demand a minimum of 1 GB of RAM. But players cannot expect them to run at their maximum capacity.

Therefore, Free Fire is a better option than PUBG Mobile Lite because it is more compact and runs much more smoothly on lower-end smartphones. The game also has several exclusive features and diverse combat elements contributing to the player's immersive experience.

