Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in April 2021?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire need no introduction in the mobile gaming industry. They are the top contributors to this growing culture. While PUBG Mobile is a resource-heavy title, Free Fire is known for its low-spec optimization.

This article analyzes and compares PUBG Mobile and Free Fire and examines their minimum system requirements, graphics, and gameplay to determine which will perform better on low-end Android devices in April 2021.

PUBG Mobile

System requirements

Android version: 6.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

Storage size: 2.37 GB (Varies on each device)

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 625 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile adopt the same battle royale formula, where the last man standing is the winner. PUBG Mobile takes a more straightforward approach to the battle royale genre. It gives fans a more realistic experience.

Garena Free Fire, on the other hand, has a more exclusive and one-of-a-kind approach. It includes elements such as characters and pets, each with its own set of powers and other diverse functions. They attract players to play the game.

Graphics

The graphics in PUBG Mobile are well crafted and have a more natural feel. Because of the excellent map descriptions and interface controls, the game is amusing and enjoyable.

Free Fire lacks a realistic ambiance. It's less textured and more cartoonish, with vivid color schemes that cater to most consumers.

PUBG Mobile or Free Fire: Which is best for low-end devices?

PUBG Mobile is an excellent choice for mid-range devices and above. However, it is not apt for low-end Android devices with 1 or 2 GB of RAM. The game will not run on low-end devices. Even if it opens, the game will be laggy and choppy (even in the lowest graphics settings).

Hence, Free Fire is a better option over PUBG Mobile for low-end devices. Since Free Fire is well-optimized for low-end devices, it will perform seamlessly on devices with 2 GB of RAM.

