Free Fire War of Assassins event: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire hosts a lot of events regularly to keep the game fresh for the players to enjoy.

The new War of Assasins event will offer a lot of rare items at a heavy discount.

Free Fire 'War of Assassins event'

A new upcoming Garena Free Fire event called War of Assassins has been leaked online and the players are very excited for the same. The new War of Assasins event will offer a lot of rare items at a heavy discount. This is a golden chance for players to acquire their favourite skins.

War of Assassins: Complete details of Free Fire event

In this event, players will get a choice to chose between two clans – the Blue Phoenix clan and the White Phoenix Clan. After selecting one clan, a lucky spin will appear on the screen which will reward players with exclusive items.

In the Blue Phoenix clan, the lucky spin offers Mechanical wings, Backpack skin, and a new Sea Hunter skin. In addition to this, two rare weapon skins can also be won.

The White Phoenix clan, which appears slightly red in colour, offers the same items but in a different colour.

Price of the Lucky spin

Everyone wants to know the number of diamonds required to spin the lucky wheel. The War of Assassins event will feature seven different levels of diamond spins. There is a higher chance to get a rare item first if you bid more diamonds.

The final level, which costs 999 diamonds, rewards a Free Fire character for sure. Furthermore, when the event arrives in Free Fire, the players will witness a mysterious reward too.

Release date of the event

There are no official details available regarding the release date of the event. However, according to the leaks that have surfaced online, the event is already live in various other servers. It will go live on Indian servers in a few weeks.

Players can keep a track of the event by visiting the events section regularly.