Free Fire has a vast arsenal of weapons for players to use on the battleground. These weapons are classified into various categories based on their characteristics.

Players often look for weapons with specific features based on their playing style. While some players prefer medium-range weapons, others seek for long-range ones that will help them in long-quarter combat.

Snipers generally have the highest range among all the weapons in Free Fire. In this article, we will talk about the best Free Fire weapons based on range.

Free Fire weapons with the highest range

This list is solely based on the range statistics of all the weapons in Free Fire. The stats have been taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Players must note that the RGS50 launcher has not been included in this list. Despite the fact that it has 100 range, it isn’t a weapon that can be used for long-range fights.

#1 AWM

The AWM is the go-to gun for users who prefer sniping in Free Fire. The weapon has a damage rate of 90 and a range of 91, making it an ideal choice for players. It also comes with a pre-equipped 8x scope. The only downside is that this gun can only be found in airdrops.

#2 M82B

The M82B has the second-highest range in Free Fire (85) and deals a damage of 90. Here's the description of the gun on the official website:

“Anti-vehicle sniper rifle has a lot of additional damage to the vehicle and ice wall, and the shooting can penetrate the ice wall.”

#3 Kar98k

Like the AWM, the Kar98k also comes loaded with an 8x scope. It has a range of 84 and has a damage rate of 90.

The problem that some players face with the Kar98k is the magazine size (5). Unlike the AWM, a magazine cannot be equipped on the Kar98k.

#4 SKS

The SKS is a popular choice for mid/long-range combat in Free Fire. This semi-automatic sniper has a damage rate of 82 and boasts a range of 82 as well. It comes with a pre-attached 4x scope, and all the attachments can be equipped on this weapon.

#5 SVD (Dragunov)

The SVD has a damage rate of 89 and boasts a range of 80, making it a formidable choice for Free Fire players. The Dragunov is very rare and can only be found in airdrops. It also has a pre-attached 4x scope.