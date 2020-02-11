Free Fire welcomes in-game Ragnarok content with latest partnership to excite players across generations

India, February 11, 2020 – Garena and Gravity have announced a partnership to offer Ragnarok content for players of Free Fire, the world’s most popular mobile battle royale game. This collaboration offers players from India and all around the world access to playable in-game content from Ragnarok, which has proven to be a hit across generations of gamers.

“Creating memorable Free Fire experiences is a priority. Introducing relevant content that our players enjoy – through this Ragnarok collaboration – does just that. Ragnarok is well-loved by our communities across the world,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena.

“We see similarities between Ragnarok and Free Fire, as both of them prove to be a favorite across generations of players, all over the world,” said Harry Choi, Global Business Director of Gravity and Co-President of PT. Gravity Game Link. “Free Fire is one of the most played mobile games globally, and we believe the in-game inclusion of Ragnarok’s beloved favorites will be enjoyed by many.”

Players will be able to enjoy this Ragnarok collaboration in Free Fire from March 11, 2020, and will be able to purchase (or receive for free in some instances!) and use classic favorites like Assassin Cross, Poring, and Mr. Smile Mask in-game through events from March 13, 2020. Additionally, players can invite friends who have not logged on to Free Fire recently and they will receive a Poring Hat on their return through the dedicated “Give your friends a Poring Hat!” event.