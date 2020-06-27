What is Lulubox Free Fire APK, and is it credible?

Free Fire is a very popular battle royale game and has eye-catching skins and costumes.

This article discusses the ramification of using the Lulubox APK in the game.

Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Wallpaper Access)

Free Fire is a popular battle royale mobile game published by Garena. The game is immensely-popular amongst players, and one of the possible reasons could be the low device requirements. The game also has various eye-catching skins that players cannot resist.

Sometimes, some players use third-party applications to get these skins and also unlock graphics in Free Fire. One such app that players use is Lulubox.

What is Lulubox Free Fire APK?

Lulubox is a third-party application that enables players to get all costume bundles, characters and other items. It also has an inbuilt GFX tool that helps to unlock the graphics of the game, providing a smoother experience. Many players and videos claim that this tool works; however, using such a tool has severe ramifications. It can lead to permanent suspension of the account.

Is the use of Lulubox legal?

Use of any third-party application is prohibited (Source: FAQ section of Free Fire website)

According to Garena Fire Fire’s official website, use of any third-party application or site that is not developed by Garena, or modifying or using the modified game client will be considered as cheating or hacking. Lulubox does the same; the skins are not real and only visible to the players. Hence, use of Lulubox is illegal and not allowed.

New anti-cheating FAQ on Free Fire website.

Also, in the FAQ section, the use of any third-party tool to gain an advantage is prohibited. Free Fire has zero-tolerance towards any cheats or hacks, and such acts will lead to permanent suspension of account, and players will also lose all the diamonds after they are found guilty.

Also, in an older Facebook post, Garena stated that they have started banning accounts for use of third-party apps. The post further stated that they have started banning devices as well.

Conclusion

It is recommended not to use any Lulubox in any situation, as the use of any third-party application is not allowed.