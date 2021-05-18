Free Fire working redeem code for Indian region (May 18th): Free Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest and Guitar Basher

Garena regularly releases Free Fire redeem codes on certain special occasions or when a specific milestone has been achieved. This offers players an excellent opportunity to claim exciting rewards for free.

On May 13th, 2021, Free Fire Bangladesh released a special Eid music video and set three viewership milestones at 300k, 600k, and 1 million, respectively. All three have been surpassed and a redeem code has been released.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for India server.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May )

Redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest and Guitar Basher

Note: All Free Fire redeem codes are meant to be used by players in a particular region. The one provided above is for the India server, and only these users will be able to collect the rewards. Other players cannot use it and will run into an error.

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Steps for claiming rewards through the redeem code have been listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire. They can also use this link to do the same.

Step 2: Players must log in to their Free Fire account using their preferred platform.

Enter the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Paste the redeem code provided above and press the confirm button to complete the redemption.

Press ok to confrim

Once the code has been claimed, the rewards are sent to users, usually within a day.

Step 4: They can collect their respective rewards from the mail section in-game.

Note: Guest users cannot use redeem and hence can bind their ID to any available platform. This includes Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

All Free Fire redeem codes have a given expiration date, after which they cannot be used any further to obtain the rewards. Players will face the following error when trying to use an expired redeem code:

"Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed."

