Free Fire working redeem codes for 7th April: How to redeem and list of rewards

Free Fire has a plethora of attractive in-game items, including outfits, emotes and skins. Players can obtain these items by purchasing them from the Free Fire store or by participating in various events.

These items are often out of reach for players who do not have enough diamonds to buy them. Fortunately, redeem codes - released by Garena - are a great way for them to obtain certain in-game items for free.

This article provides players with the latest redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for 7th April

Region/Server: Indonesia

FF65HAZ8KG8H - Star General's Backpack

FF7MUY4ME6SC - Paleolithic Bundle

Region/Server: India

SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Note: These redeem codes will only work in the specified regions. Players from other servers will face an error stating, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players must use the Free Fire redeem codes in the Rewards Redemption Site. They can follow the steps given below to use the above codes and collect the respective rewards:

Step 1: Players can click this link to head over to the Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Next, they should log in to their Free Fire account via any of the following apps: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID. Users with gest accounts will not be able to use the redeem codes.

Step 3: Once they have logged in to their account, players should enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

Step 4: After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to the player within 24 hours. These rewards can be collected from the mail section. Meanwhile, any currencies will automatically be credited to the player's account.

If players face an error while using a redeem code, it is likely because the code has expired or isn't available in their region.

