Free Fire working redeem codes for today (6th April): New redeem code for Star General’s Backpack

Garena often releases a new Free Fire redeem code when a particular milestone is achieved. These codes have 12 characters comprising letters and numbers. Once redeemed successfully, they can provide numerous enticing items, including gun crates, skins, emotes, and more.

Here is the latest redeem code in Free Fire which offers an exclusive backpack skin.

Free Fire working redeem codes for today (6th April)

Star General's Backpack

Redeem code: FF65HAZ8KG8H

Reward: Star General's Backpack

Players must use the redeem code quickly.

Note: This redeem code is meant only for the users from the Indonesia server. Other users cannot use the code to collect the rewards. When they try to do the same, they will face the following error, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Other working redeem codes

FF7MUY4ME6SC - Paleolithic Bundle (Indonesia server)

SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle (India server)

Using redeem code in Free Fire

It is pretty simple to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire. Players can follow the steps given below to use them and collect the rewards:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the rewards redemption site of Free Fire. Its link has been given below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must log in to the website using any of the following: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter since guest users cannot use the redeem codes.

Users must log in

Note: Players with a guest account can consider binding it with any of the desired platforms to collect the rewards.

Step 3: Once users have logged in, they have to paste/enter the code in the text field. They must then press the confirm button.

Step 4: After the redemption procedure is successful, the rewards will be sent to the players' accounts within 24 hours. These can be collected from the mail section, while the currencies will be credited to the account directly.

If in case the users face an error stating, "Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed," it likely means that it has expired and cannot be used any further by users to receive the rewards.

Users cannot do anything to get around it besides waiting for a new code to be released by the developer.

