Free Fire World Cup 2019: Everything you need to know

The logo for the tournament.

Garena Free Fire is hosting its first ever World Cup on 7th April 2019 in the BITEC Bangna Exhibition Center Bangkok, Thailand. Here is everything you need to know about the Esports tournament-

The tournament will feature 12 of the best Free Fire teams from across the world. It will have a price pool of $100K. The distribution of the price pool is as follows-

The distribution of the prize pool.

The tournament will feature the top teams from the other regional tournaments the game has had in the past year-

The regions the 12 teams will represent.

There will be an Indian team at the world cup in Thailand as well. The winners of the SEA Invitationals for India will be representing the country at the World Cup.

The tournament will be in a best of 7 format. Ranking points will be awarded for each of the seven games according to the teams' positions and their total kills.

At the end of the series, the team with the most points will be crowned the world champions and will take home the cup including $50K as their prize money. This is how the points will be calculated-

The point calculation system in the tournament.

Both maps (Bermuda and Purgatory) will be featured in the tournament. The flow of maps will be as-

1. Bermuda

2. Bermuda

3. Purgatory

4. Purgatory

5. Bermuda

6. Purgatory

7. Bermuda

This is the first Free Fire tournament in the history of the game. The World Cup will be streamed live on the social channels of the game.

People who are looking to attend the event live are in for some good news as the entry into the Bangna Exhibition Center in Bangkok is for free.

Free Fire is a battle royale game for Android and iOS. It was released in beta on December of 2017. Since then the game has had a lot of new updates and over 100 million downloads to become the game it is today.

The Esports battle royale for hand-held device has 50 player drop into the battlefield and battle it out in short 10 minute matches.

We cannot wait for the World Cup!

All information has been taken from the official site for the World Cup.